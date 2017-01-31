Two bailed in BAE Systems’ site protest

Two men arrested while protesting at BAE Systems’ Warton site have been bailed until April 27.

They were held on suspicion of criminal damage after they entered the site.

Methodist minister Rev Dan Woodhouse and Quaker activist Sam Walton said in a statement they went in with the intention of disarming fighter jets.

The plan was to prevent the jets being delivered to the Saudi government which, they said, was due to take place in the new few weeks.

Rev Woodhouse, a minister in Leeds, is quoted as saying: “Stopping or even delaying Saudi Arabia having more planes with which to bomb Yemen would save innocent lives and prevent war crimes.” Mr Walton added: “We did not take these steps lightly, but we have no other option.”

Lancashire Police confirmed officers were investigating and the men had been bailed. A spokeswoman for BAE Systems said: “The incident is now being investigated by Lancashire Police and we are assisting them with their inquiries.”

Warton was previously the target of peace activists in 1996 when a Hawk aircraft destined for Indonesia was attacked by the Ploughshares Group protesting over genocide in East Timor. They caused £1.5m damage.