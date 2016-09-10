Traffic police in motorway crackdown

Traffic officers have been pulling over vans and cars on the M55 and M6 motorways today.

A white Volkswagen Crafter was stopped on the M55 close to Blackpool when police realised its MOT had expired, and a £100 fine was handed out by officers.

The Range Rover's MOT ran out in April, police said

Nearby, a black Range Rover Overfinch was also stopped after police spotted its MOT had expired in April. The road policing unit said a fixed penalty notice was issued.

A blue Ford Transit van was also stopped after being found to have no MOT, while a silver Ford Focus was pulled over close to Preston on the M6, when a patrol was unable to read its rear licence plate because bikes were illegally loaded on the back.

The stops came after two cars were seized in Blackpool earlier. One person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a Citroen Xsara Picasso without MOT or insurance was spotted off Mowbray Drive.

A silver BMW was also stopped in nearby Devonshire Road for having no valid MOT.