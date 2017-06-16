Ticklist helps snare village drug dealer

A drug dealer has been jailed for eight months.

Corey Paul Gould, 20, and currently of HMP Forest Bank was found to be hiding cannabis, along with a ticklist of customers, at his home in Butler’s Meadow in Warton, Preston’s Sessions House Court was told.

A hole in the ceiling which led to the attic was searched and police recovered a small safe and set of keys, some electronic scales, and most significantly 36.8g of cannabis skunk

Prosecuting, Lisa Worsley said police had attended his home as a result of intelligence on February 20 at around 1.40pm.

She said: “With the permission of the female householder, the defendant’s mother, officers searched the bedroom. PC Jones was the searching officer and she immediately noticed the remains of cannabis on the floor.

“From an Adidas shoulder bag she recovered what she believed to be cannabis.

“She also recovered a piece of paper with names and numbers on it.

“A hole in the ceiling which led to the attic was searched and police recovered a small safe and set of keys, some electronic scales, and most significantly 36.8g of cannabis skunk.”

The cannabis equated to a street value of £530 the court was told.

Gould’s phone was seized and analysed with incriminating messages and texts revealing his commercial selling of cannabis, referred to by his customers as “bud”.

He admitted possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Recorder Nicholas Clarke said: “You tried to put forward a false basis of plea but you then abandoned the suggestion it was only for friends.”

He made a forfeiture order for the illicit drugs, which will be destroyed.