Thug punched his mother after she had been discharged from hospital

A man has been banned from seeing his own mother by the order of a judge.

Gardener Christian Leslie was made the subject of a one-year restraining order forbidding contact with his mother after he was convicted of assaulting her.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford told Leslie, 32, of Whalley Lane, Marton: “I can never understand how any man can punch a woman never mind his own mother especially after she had just come out of hospital for a biopsy.

“This was a particularly unpleasant assault taking account of the victims involved.”

Leslie was also convicted of assaulting his aunt in the same incident and causing £200 of damage to his mother’s front door.”

Leslie was put on a 12-month community order with 20 days rehabilitation. He must do 150 hours unpaid work for the community.

He must pay £150 compensation to his mother and aunt and £200 compensation for the door damage

He must also pay £300 court costs. Martine Connah, prosecuting, said that Leslie and his partner went to see his mother after they had some drinks in the Welcome public house in Marton.

They continued drinking at his mother’s home as they discussed the hospital treatment she had just undergone.

However, trouble flared when his mother made remarks about his partner’s past.

Leslie lost control and punched his mother in the stomach. When his aunt tried to intervene he punched twice on the face.

He then stormed out of the house with his partner kicking open a locked front door. The judge was told how his family background revealed he had childhood problems often brought about by adults drinking.