Thug jailed for 'savage' Blackpool attacks

A 'savage' thug who attacked a man leaving him with permanent sight problems has been jailed

Jack Mikolajczak, 24, of Garstang Road East, Poulton was sentenced at Preston Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to two assaults.

The assault victim was left with permanent eyesight damage

The most serious of the assaults occurred on Tuesday September 6 at around 10.40pm.

Mikolajczak was arguing with a woman on Bispham Road, Blackpool when the 41 year old victim has intervened to try and calm the situation down.

Mikolajczak punched the man so hard he fell to the floor and continued to kick him several times to the head and body.

He was left with a shattered eye socket, jaw and cheekbone and an eye injury that required surgery. His sight has been permanently damaged as a result.

That attack came less than a fortnight after an attack in which Mikolajczak kicked and punched a woman and forced his hand into her mouth

At around 10.15pm on Wednesday August 24 a 34 year old woman from Carnforth was befriended by Mikolajczak and a woman he was in company with in Red Bank Road, Bispham.

The woman asked to use the victim’s mobile phone to ring a friend to which the victim agreed. Mikolajczak then took the phone from the woman and started walking off, so the victim followed him and asked for it back.

An argument took place and the woman managed to get her phone back, however, the altercation became physical when Mikolajczak put his hand into the victim’s mouth whilst trying to grab the device back.

She was punched to the floor where he continued to kick and punch her to the head before walking off.

Mikolajczak received an eight year prison sentence for both offences, of which he must serve a minimum of two-thirds. He was also given an extended three year licence, taking the total sentence to 11 years custody and licence.

DC Steve Talbott from Blackpool CID said: “Jack Mikolajczak is a nasty, violent individual who behaved abhorrently during these savage attacks which happened only days apart.

“The first victim was a woman who had done a good deed by letting a stranger borrow her phone, her only mistake was to try and get it back.

“The second and most serious assault was truly barbaric with Mikolajczak landing blow after blow on the victim’s head and body to the point where he was almost left blind and was unrecognisable. This innocent man, who was only trying to act as a peacemaker, is still traumatised by what he was subjected to this day.

“I am pleased with today’s result and hope that it reassures the victims that Mikolajczak is now behind bars where he belongs so that they can start to move forward with their lives.”