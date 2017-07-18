Third prisoner goes missing from open jail

Police have launched a fresh appeal to find a prisoner who absconded from HMP Kirkham - the third in the space of a week

Officers have issued an appeal to trace David McConnell, 34, from Liverpool who is serving a sentence of nine years and six months after he was convicted of drugs and burglary offences at Liverpool Crown Court in October 2014.

He absconded from on July 11th.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in with blue eyes and brown hair. He is thought to be in the Liverpool area.

Enquiries are on-going to find McConnell and we would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us as soon as possible.

Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting log number 451 of July 17.

Dean Kerr, 29, formerly of Stonegarth, Carlisle, went missing from HMP Kirkham on Saturday.

Lee Leatherbarrow, 27, also went missing from the open prison last week.