Thieves swipe front end of car from dealership

Thieves made off with parts of a high performance car following a brazen raid on a well known used car dealer.

The crooks struck at Fleetwood Car Centre in Copse Road on Wednesday night.

The bumper and grille from an Audi A3 were taken causing around £1,000 of damage to the car.

One man was captured on CCTV looking around the used car lot at around 6.30pm.

The same man is believed to have been captured on camera for a second time at around 8.30pm.

At around 9.30pm the car parts were removed.

Sales Manager David Evans said: “You can see this guy walking in at around half past six.

“We were still there at that time.

“A man wearing the same clothing and shoes has come back for a second time later in the evening and that’s when the parts have been loosened, about 45 minutes later somebody has turned up and walked out with them.

“They’ve damaged the wing in the process, you’re looking at £1,000 to fix it.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference WD1700583.