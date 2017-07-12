Thief given a sweet offer by shop owner

It’s like taking candy from a baby, as the saying goes.

But one bungling thief didn’t look out for CCTV cameras before helping himself to two jars full of cherry lips and chocolate limes.

Now bosses at Sweet Memories in St Annes say they have until today to give the jars back – full or empty – before their mugshot is handed to police.

In a Facebook post shared dozens of times, the St Annes Road West shop said: “We were disappointed to lose two full sweet jars, mostly because these particular jars are no longer made and so can’t be replaced.

“For this reason only, we are asking those responsible to return the jars to us please within the next 48 hours.

“You’re welcome to the sweets, and no further action will be taken.

“At 4pm on Thursday if the jars haven’t been returned, we’ll hand over the CCTV recordings and let the police deal with the matter.

“Both jars have been taken from locations directly below cameras, and the picture quality is crystal clear.”

After being urged to hand the footage in anyway, the store replied: “No, we’ll give it till Thursday afternoon as per the original post.”

Michelle Spicer said that was a ‘very kind’ gesture, and said: “Hope they get returned.”

Director Paul Fury declined to comment.