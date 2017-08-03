The moment passengers applaud as Lancashire women are thrown off flight for rowdy antics (with video)

A group of boozy women whose vile behaviour saw them escorted off a Ryanair flight are from Preston and Blackpool, it emerged today.

One of the party spoke of her “ embarrassment” after footage of them, shot by fellow passenger Josh Daley, went viral online.



The excited friends were heading out to Spain for a sunny break in Benidorm, and had tagged each other in Facebook statuses about the break.



But things turned sour when an argument broke out on the Thursday night FR9898 outbound flight from Liverpool on July 27.



Their antics hit the news after outraged passengers posted footage of them swearing and being ordered off the flight when it landed in Alicante.



Andrea Heaps, who runs the Heaps of Care care firm in Preston, said: “ We are deeply sorry for any upset we caused. All of us are very embarrassed.”



The party included two women from Callon, one from Fishwick, one from Walton-le-Dale, and another from Blackpool.



A spokesman for Ryanair said: “The crew requested police assistance upon arrival in Alicante after a number of passengers became disruptive inflight.



“The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority and we will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time.



“This is now a matter for local police.”