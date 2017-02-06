Teens threatened with rock by man who demanded phones

A man threatened two teenagers with a rock and demanded they hand over their mobile phones.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday in Bispham, close to the Sandhurst Avenue tram stop.

A man approached two 17 year old boys and threatened them with a rock. He demanded their mobile phones but the two boys managed to fight him off and the man left empty handed.

The man is described as white, aged around 20 to 22 years old, stocky build, approximately 5ft 9in tall with short dark hair. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded bubble jacket with brown fur on the hood.

DC Kirsty Taylor of Blackpool CID said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a man matching the description in the area at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WD1700594. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.