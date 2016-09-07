Teenager pushed over and robbed in Blackpool street

A teenager was left shaken when she was pushed over and robbed near a Blackpool theatre.

The 18-year-old was attacked close to the Grand Theatre in Church Street in the early hours of Tuesday.

She was approached by two men whopushed her over and slapped her before stealing cash from her handbag.

The pair were described as wearing dark clothing with their hoods up.

DI Gareth Willis of Blackpool CID said: “The victim has been left extremely shaken by her ordeal and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.

“In light of this incident, we have stepped up reassurance patrols in the area and we would also urge other women to make sure they remain vigilant and keep safe when walking in the town centre and wherever possible try to avoid walking on their own.”

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1613798.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.