Teenager admits to explosive charges

A teenager with learning difficulties has admitted possessing an explosive substance after being caught with firework related materials in his home.

The 18-year-old, from The Boulevard, St Annes, admitted he had the explosive materials in circumstances giving rise to suspicion he did not have them for a lawful object.

The charges relate to an incident on July 4, when he was found to be in possession of 65 homemade fuses and shavings.

The Gazette has chosen not to name the defendant.

Preston Crown Court previously heard the substances were of “low explosive pyrotechnic composition, commonly used in fireworks”.

Prosecuting, Paul Brookwell said: “He has an unhealthy interest in the production of fireworks.”

Defending, David Traynor said a psychiatric report had been written and several people linked to him had written letters to the court.

Judge Andrew Woolman adjourned his sentencing until 10am on November 23.

He said: “You’re going to have to find a way somehow of managing without fireworks. I don’t know how you’re going to do it.

“You’ll need to come back to court with your father. In the meantime you’ve got to live with your dad and you’re not to go on the internet.”