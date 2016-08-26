Teenage waitress harassed by chef

A lovestruck chef harassed a teenage waitress.

Muhand Turki, who was working illegally at a restaurant, carried on telephoning the 17-year-old after police told him it would be illegal for him to do so.

Turki, 32, of Mario’s takeway, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to harassing the teenager.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks’ prison suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 40 hours’ unpaid work for the community, told to pay £115 compensation to his victim and put on an indefinite restraining order not to contact the teenager by District Judge Joanne Hirst at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “You frightened her over a period of months.”

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told the judge that Turki had come from Libya 11 years ago. He was classed as an overstayer by the Home Office.