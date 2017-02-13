Teen girl ‘left for dead’ in Blackpool hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl was ‘left for dead’ after being hit by a car that drove off, her dad said.

The teen was walking near to Lidl, in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, at around 7pm on Saturday when she was hit by a dark saloon car, hurting her legs and hip.

Her injuries were not as bad as first feared, police said, though a spokesman said the car – possibly an Audi – will have suffered damage to its front end.

It drove off towards the Promenade after hitting the girl on the pedestrian crossing at the junction with Ansdell Road, he added.

Writing in a Facebook post that had this morning been shared almost 350 times, the teen’s dad said he was looking for the driver that ‘hit and run my 16-year-old daughter and left her for dead’.

Sgt Finn Quainton, from Lancashire Police, added: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has seen a vehicle in the vicinity at the time of the collision, to contact us.

“Furthermore, if you have seen a vehicle of this description with front end collision damage, call officers.

“I would also appeal to the driver of the offending vehicle directly, and urge them to hand themselves in to the police.”

Witnesses to the collision, as well as anybody with information about the damaged car or its owner, have been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1137 of February 11.