Teen arrested after shining laser at police helicopter

A Fylde teenager has been arrested for shining a laser at a police helicopter.

The 16-year-old was detained in the St Annes area on Friday night for shining the laser into the cockpit of the Lancashire police chopper.

Chief Insp Mark Morley of Fylde police said: "These actions are extremely dangerous for the crew of the helicopter and are taken very seriously by the courts.

"We will do our best to deal with the situation proportionately but please could I ask parents to speak to your children and point out the dangers of this type of action?

"What can appear to be a bit of fun at the time can ruin lives. "