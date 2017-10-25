Search

Teen, 16, has bum slapped by man who then yelled at her mum in Blackpool pub

Police released images of this man, who they urged to come forward, after a 16-year-old girl had her bum slapped at Molloy's pub, Talbot Road, Blackpool, at around 2.45pm on Monday, October 23, 2017 (Pic: Lancashire Police)
Police released images of this man, who they urged to come forward, after a 16-year-old girl had her bum slapped at Molloy's pub, Talbot Road, Blackpool, at around 2.45pm on Monday, October 23, 2017 (Pic: Lancashire Police)

A 16-year-old girl had her bum slapped by a man who then shouted at her mum after being told to stop, police said.

The teen was stood in the smoking area at Molloy’s pub in Talbot Road, Blackpool, when she was approached by the man at around 2.45pm on Monday.

Pictures taken from CCTV footage were released this afternoon.

PC Vicky Rose appealed for anybody with information to come forward, including the man pictured.

Details can be logged by calling 101, quoting LC-20171023-0781.