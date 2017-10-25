Teen, 16, has bum slapped by man who then yelled at her mum in Blackpool pub

A 16-year-old girl had her bum slapped by a man who then shouted at her mum after being told to stop, police said.

The teen was stood in the smoking area at Molloy’s pub in Talbot Road, Blackpool, when she was approached by the man at around 2.45pm on Monday.

Pictures taken from CCTV footage were released this afternoon.

PC Vicky Rose appealed for anybody with information to come forward, including the man pictured.

Details can be logged by calling 101, quoting LC-20171023-0781.