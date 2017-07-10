Taxi stolen from outside Mecca Bingo - with pensioner still inside it

An elderly pensioner was left standing on the pavement after a taxi was stolen while she was still in it.

The 87-year-old woman was being helped into a cab shortly after playing bingo, when the thief struck outside Mecca in Talbot Road, close to Blackpool town centre.

He pounced in the car and drove off with the terrified passenger in tow, police told The Gazette.

After realising his error just moments later, the senior citizen was let out the car, and was left reeling from her ordeal outside the New Road Inn pub across the road.

The taxi was later found abandoned less than half a mile away, on the corner of Cresswell Street and Healy Street, off Talbot Road in Layton, police said yesterday.

An investigation by officers is set to continue this week, it is understood, including an identity parade.

The taxi driver involved in the incident, which happened at around 9.45pm on Saturday, July 1, declined to comment when approached.

A man has been arrested and charged, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Constabulary said today. He was remanded in custody.