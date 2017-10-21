Suspicious blaze at empty Blackpool hotel

Police are investigating after a fire at a derelict Blackpool hotel.

Firefighters from Bispham and Blackpool were called to the Ambassador Hotel at the junction of The Promenade and Derby Road at around 12.45am today.

Loose rubbish in the basement had been set ablaze by suspected intruders.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water pack and also used a thermal imaging camera and lighting equipment at the scene. They were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

A fire service spokesman said the incident could have been a lot worse had it not been quickly brought under control.

Police have been informed.