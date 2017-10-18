Stolen car from Liverpool used in £23,400 Morrisons robbery

A cash box stolen from a G4S security man as he delivered money to Morrisons yesterday contained £23,400, police have confirmed.

The container, which has the potential to contain dye used to ruin stolen notes, was later found inside a white Hyundai i20, which was on false plates and stolen from Liverpool, the force also said.

The car, nicked in August, has yet to be examined, but officers are not hopeful the cash 'cassette' has any of the money inside, it is understood.

It was found parked at the side of the road in Sandon Place, half a mile from Morrisons in Squires Gate Lane, after the robbery at around 9.20am yesterday.

The cash delivery driver was hit over the head by two robbers, police said, but was not seriously hurt. Private firm G4S said he had been shaken up by the 'brazen attack during a routine service'.

The hunt for those responsible continues.