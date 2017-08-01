Stinger used to halt car after resort search

Have your say

Police used a stinger to bring a car to a halt following reports a child had been taken from its parent.

The incident happened early on Tuesday.

Officers were put on alert following reports the parent’s ex partner had put the child into their car and driven away.The vehicle was spotted by a patrol and stopped as the driver attempted to leave Blackpool.

The stop, using a stinger device which punctures the tyres of a vehicle, was carried out at junction four of the M55.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Details of a car in Blackpool were circulated after an ex partner took a child and drove off.

“The vehicle was stopped with use of stinger at junction four of the M55.”

A man was arrested following the incident.