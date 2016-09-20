Staffie to be muzzled after mauling guide dog

A Staffordshire bull terrier that mauled a guide dog as it was walked through a Wyre park will be required to wear a muzzle in public at all times, police said.

The dog caused ‘life-threatening’ injuries to the golden labrador at Wyre Estuary Country Park, in Stanah, on Sunday, after clamping its teeth around its neck.

A police spokesman said the guide dog is now recovering well, and said the Staffie was being walked on the lead at the time of the attack, which was also probed by Wyre Council.

He said everybody involved has been spoken to, and added: “The Staffordshire bull terrier has been placed on a behaviour contract with the council where it will be muzzled at all times whilst in public areas and not walked at the country park again.”

The dog will be subject to regular checks to ensure its owner is complying.

