Staff threatened in attempted post office raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery at a Lytham post office on Thursday afternoon.

A man threatened staff, claiming he had a gun, after entering Crofts Post Office and Newsagents just after 2pm.

But on being challenged by staff, the raider left the shop with no money being taken or anyone harmed.

Postmaster Tony Croft said: “He said he had a gun but I don’t think he did and as soon as we stood up to him, he left. Two members are staff are very shaken up but no-one was hurt.”

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or the man making his way on foot towards Lytham town centre after it.”

The attempted robbery comes less than a week after three balaclava-clad men stole an unspecified amount of cash and cigarettes from Freckleton Post Office.

Anyone who can help with information about the Lytham incident is asked to called 101, quoting log number 0813 or June 29.