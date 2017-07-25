Staff left tramatised as 'substantial' amount of cash taken in raid

Raiders snatched a 'substantial' amount of cash in a robbery at a Fylde coast convenience store,

At around Around 6.45am, two men had approached the One Stop store in St Albans Road St Annes by a rear alleyway. The pair threatened a male staff member, pushing him inside the building, before grabbing a female staff member and forcing the pair upstairs.

The offenders then took a substantial amount of cash before making off from the scene.

The pair are both described as white, around 6ft tall. One man is described as having distinctive blue eyes, wearing all black clothing. The other robber is described as wearing a black jacket and denim jeans. They both had local accents.

Det Con Jason Wainwright, of Blackpool CID, said: “We have launched an investigation following a robbery in St Annes.

“Two men have approached a store in St Alban’s Road, forcing staff members upstairs before stealing a substantial amount of cash.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and distressing ordeal for both victims and we want to find those responsible.

“We believe the men approached the rear of the shop by an alleyway off Holmefield Road and were carrying a dark holdall.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Alexandra Road, Holmefield Road and St Alban’s Road areas around the time of the offence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 607243 quoting crime reference WA1713263.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org