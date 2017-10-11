St Annes teenager in explosive court hearing

A teenager with learning difficulties has appeared in court accused of possessing explosive substances.

Matthew Bird, of The Boulevard, St Annes, was twice found with gunpowder, like that used to make fireworks, Preston Crown Court heard.

The 18-year-old is accused of two counts of possessing an explosive material in circumstances giving rise to suspicion he did not have it for a lawful object.

The charges relate to an incident on July 3, and another on August 24 when he was allegedly found to be in possession of gunpowder.

Preston Crown Court heard the substances were of ‘low explosive pyrotechnic composition, commonly used in fireworks’.

Members of the defendant’s family sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

A further court hearing will take place within the next seven days on a date to be arranged.

He was remanded in custody in the meantime.