St Annes mum-beater spared prison despite attack

A man who savagely attacked a young mum after consuming a cocktail of cocaine, cannabis and alcohol has been given a suspended jail term.

Liam Bloor repeatedly punched his partner in front of their young daughter after she complained about him taking drugs all night.

He had wanted to then go to sleep in the daytime when they were supposed to be doing something.

Bloor blamed her for complaining and punched her in the head.

The victim was then dragged into a bedroom where she was punched repeatedly again.

Bloor then climbed onto the bed and choked her before punching her in the ribs.

A few days later the couple argued again and Bloor armed himself with a knife, Preston Crown Court heard.

Bloor, 20, of Rossendale Road, St Annes, admitted causing actual bodily harm and possessing a knife.

Judge Andrew Woolman said: “It was a sustained and extremely nasty attack from which the mental scars will no doubt take a long time to heal.

“You’ve got a number of problems of your own. You are apparently very bright but on the autistic spectrum and have a tendency to suffer at times from depression and anxiety, and clearly get obsessed about things.

“You make it all worse by drinking and taking cocaine and cannabis, and it was a very dangerous cocktail.

The relationship was profoundly affected by your behaviour but in June it reached a new level altogether.

However he suspended his 12 month jail term for two years and imposed a restraining order.