Spreading internet safety message

Police visited schools and colleges across the Fylde coast as part of Safer Internet Day.

Officers spent Tuesday working with education staff to highlight potential problems on social media and issues such as cyberbullying.

At Blackpool and The Fylde College, students were given the chance to come up with their own key messages.

A spokesman for Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, Clive Grunshaw, said: “We all want our children and young people to be able to get the most out of the internet, whether studying, sharing things on social media or online gaming.

“However, with the spread of mobile technology the risks associated with the online world are right there in children’s hands.

“Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity for parents, teachers, the police and many others to have those conversations with young people about the risks they face and how they can protect themselves.

“Cyberbullying can also make people’s lives a misery which is why this year’s message about making the internet a more positive place is so important.”

Nest Lancashire provides a dedicated support service for young people who have been victims of crime, including online offences.