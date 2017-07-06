Specialist unit called out to ‘chemical material’ house

A teenager arrested after ‘chemical materials’ were found at a terraced house in Endsleigh Gardens, South Shore, has been released under police investigation.

The 18-year-old man was held on Tuesday night as police and the bomb squad swooped on his home – where searches were still being carried out today.

Police said the incident is not terror related, and said there is no reason to suggest neighbours are at risk.

The Gazette understands there was never an intention to cause anybody any harm.

A specialist detection, identification, and monitoring (DIM) team from the Manchester fire service was called out to help identify some of the chemicals found inside the house, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

And the Army’s bomb disposal unit was again called out, residents in the street reported.