Thieves broke into The Auctioneer pub in Lytham Road, South Shore, police said.

The burglars smashed their way in through a glass pane at the back of the building in the early hours of Saturday, before stealing money from slot machines, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers were called at around 3am and are now investigating, though no arrests have been made.

Witnesses can call 101, quoting WA1702332.