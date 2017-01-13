Solicitors targeted in window-smashing rampage

A pensioner escaped with a caution after smashing a number of windows at a solicitors.
The 68-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after rocks were thrown at Barker Booth and Eastwood’s property on Lytham Road.
It happened at around 9pm on Wednesday.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “A male has approached the property after darkness and thrown rocks at the windows which have smashed.
“A 68-year-old man from Blackpool was cautioned.”
Police did not reveal a motive for the criminal damage.
Barker Booth and Eastwood declined to comment.
