Solicitors targeted in window-smashing rampage

A pensioner escaped with a caution after smashing a number of windows at a solicitors.

The 68-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after rocks were thrown at Barker Booth and Eastwood’s property on Lytham Road.

It happened at around 9pm on Wednesday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “A male has approached the property after darkness and thrown rocks at the windows which have smashed.

“A 68-year-old man from Blackpool was cautioned.”

Police did not reveal a motive for the criminal damage.

Barker Booth and Eastwood declined to comment.