Soldier’s race hate remarks

A teenage soldier made religious and race hate remarks to a takeaway worker after salt was put on his chips.

Tyler Pollitt, who was described as expected to have a very bright future in the British Army, was abusive about the worker’s Muslim religion and ethnic origins after going into the Feast About takeaway in Blackpool.

Pollitt, an 18-year old logistics gunner with the Royal Artillery, of Wilkinson Street, Leigh, Wigan, pleaded guilty to religiously and racially threatening behaviour.

He was fined £500 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the takeaway worker plus £50 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said Pollitt went into the Feast About takeaway on August 20 at 6.45pm and after he complained his portion of chips had salt on, the assistant made him another portion. Pollitt continued to complain and then made the vile remarks.

When a policewoman tried to arrest him, Pollitt threw himself to the floor claiming she had punched him, before making race hate remarks to a nearby group of Asian men.

A report from Pollitt’s commanding officer, which was read to the court, described him as an intelligent hard-working soldier who was expected to have a very bright future in the Army.

David Scully, defending, said his client had come to Blackpool with two friends and had too much to drink. He was ashamed of what had happened and had voluntarily offered to pay his victim compensation.