Sneak thief conned her way into man’s house before buying booze and fags with his cash

A woman posed as a health worker before tricking a man, 58, into handing over his bank card and personal identification number (PIN), a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

After talking her way into her victim’s Devonshire Road home, in Blackpool, she also took his wallet before withdrawing £250 in cash at around 8.30pm on Sunday, July 30.

Shortly after, she went to a petrol station shop up the road to buy cigarettes and booze, investigating officers believe.

They have since released an image taken from the garage’s CCTV system, and appealed for help in identifying the above woman.

If you recognise her, you can call PC Rick Barnes on 101, quoting LC-20170730-1475.