Security guard 'hit over the head' and robbed at resort supermarket

A security guard was hit over the head by a robber while delivering cash to Morrisons this morning, police said.

The man, who works for private firm G4S, was targeted while making a delivery to the supermarket, in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, at around 9.20am.

"The offenders have grabbed a cash cassette from his hand and made off in a white car," a force spokeswoman said in a statement.

Officers are now hunting the white car, while detectives were called to the store.

The scene of the robbery has been cordoned off, with police tape stretched around a blue G4S security van.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service did not find any record of an ambulance being called to the crime scene.

G4S and Morrisons have been approached for a comment.