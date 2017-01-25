'SEARCH YOUR CONSCIENCE' Driver who fled after deadly hit and run told to give themselves up

A manhunt launched following a deadly hit and run in Fleetwood last night is set to continue this morning.

Detectives have appealed for the driver involved to 'search their conscience' and hand themselves in, and said their car will have 'clear damage' from the incident, which happened in Princes Way at around 8.35pm.

Their 63-year-old victim, who was out walking with his wife after celebrating her birthday, suffered horrific injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, close to the Cadets Centre and Fleetwood Golf Club.

He has not been named.

Several other motorists seen in the area have been asked to come forward, while police also urged anybody else with information to report what they know.

Det Insp Mark Dickinson said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man, simply out for an evening walk with his wife after celebrating her birthday, has been hit by a car and subsequently died. My thoughts are with his family and friends at the sad time.

“We need to trace the vehicle and driver as soon as possible. I would urge this person to search their conscience and come forward. I appreciate in a highly stressful situation like this, they may have panicked but it’s time to do the right thing and speak to the police.

“The car involved will have clear damage from where it has hit the man and so if you think you know who the owner is or you think you may have seen it, please contact us immediately.

“We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a blue coloured hatchback, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, which stopped but left the scene before police arrived.

“We also need to talk to the driver of a silver or grey Ford Focus that passed close to the ambulance at the scene on nearby Chatsworth Avenue shortly after the incident.

“In addition, we want speak with the owner and user of an old style BMW car seen driving up and down Princes Way earlier in the evening."

Police can be called on 101, quoting log number 1358 of Tuesday, January 24.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or going online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.