Rifle stolen in night time raid

A rifle has been stolen from a Blackpool allotment.

Police were called at around 8.30am yesterday to Blackpool Federation Allotments on Lawson Road after receiving reports of a break-in.

An unknown offender had broken three locks and damaged a fence to gain access to a plot and make off with an Italian rifle sometime between 8pm on Monday and 8am yesterday.

Three quails escaped as a result of the break-in, and one chicken suffered a wing injury.

The rifle is described as having a metal barrel attached to a wooden stock. It is not known whether it is loaded.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 245 of September 6.