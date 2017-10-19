Reveller knocked out in unprovoked attack outside the Cube in Poulton

A reveller was left lying on the ground outside a Poulton club after being knocked out in an unprovoked attack, Lancashire Police said.

The 32-year-old victim suffered ‘facial bruising’ after being hit outside The Cube, at the junction of Breck Road and Vicarage Road, the force said in an appeal.

The attacker was described as a white man in his 30s, around six feet tall, with a beard and bald head. His build was described as ‘stocky’, and he was wearing a white top with long sleeves, police said.

The attack happened at around 3am on Sunday, October 8. Police appealed for witnesses via Facebook at 10.05pm yesterday.

Writing online following the attack, Charlie Dennis called for more officers to be on the beat on a night in the town.

She said she saw the man being ‘punched for no apparent reason ... and his head hit the concrete’.

“Then this coward ran off,” she said.

Anyone with information has been asked to email PC Morris on 6857@lancashire.pnn.police.uk