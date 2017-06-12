Resort 'attack' man dies in hospital

A man who suffered serious head injuries in an alleged assault outside a Blackpool shop has died.

Police said Michael Rhodes, 47, was believed to have been struck by a single punch outside the Costcutters shop on Exchange Street, North Shore on May 20.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital following the attack where he was treated on life support for more than three weeks.

Last week it was reported Mr Rhodes had opened his eyes for the first time since the incident. However a court was told he was receiving 'end of life care'.

Lancashire Police today confirmed Mr Rhodes had died.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing Mr Rhodes grievous bodily harm.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Youth Court further remanded the youth into the care of the local authority until June 22.

One of the terms of his bail is that he must not enter Blackpool.

Lancashire Police could not say whether further charges would be made against the teenager.