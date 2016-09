A man wanted in connection with serious offences including rape, false imprisonment, wounding, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and theft has been arrested.

John Hewitt, 46, formerly of Dickson Road, Blackpool was found last night in Solihull, West Midlands.

He is currently in police custody having spent several weeks on the run.

Hewitt was located following appeals by Lancashire Police.

Officers have thanked the public for their help.