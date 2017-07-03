‘Racing’ driver had no licence

A driver was stopped by police as he raced against another motorist on a busy Blackpool road.

The incident happened in Preston New Road on Thursday evening.

Officers pulled over the burgundy Ford Focus car. The other vehicle made away from the scene but officers have record of the registration number and will visit the registered owner’s home.

When questioned it was found the driver of the Focus had no insurance or licence.

The car was seized at the scene.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “The cars were racing on Preston New Road.

“It can be difficult stopping two cars at one time. We do however have the licence plate details of the other vehicle and will be paying the driver a visit very shortly.

“The other driver had no licence, no insurance and now has no car.”