Prison for man who had card knife in public

A man who bought a credit card shaped knife off the internet to open parcels has been jailed for three months after being caught carrying it in public.

The courts have reiterated that anyone carrying a knife on Lancashire’s streets for whatever reason must serve a prison term.

Matthew Brian Hardman 26, of Ambleside Road, Mereside, admitted possessing a blade in a public place.

It was found when police searched him after he was arrested for other matters, which were never proceeded with.

Preston Crown Court was told Hardman suffered from Asperger’s, and the condition caused him to buy a lot of things online on sites like eBay.

Defending him, Sarah Griffin said: “He orders a lot of things and in fact bought the knife to open all the parcels he bought.

“He believed it to be a folding knife.

“What it is is a credit card size piece of plastic, with a blade that folds down onto it. But it was a locking knife rather than a folding knife.

“The blade was about an inch and he believed he was carrying it legitimately – unfortunately he was wrong.

Recorder Harry Narayan said: “The Lord Chief Justice said anyone carrying with a knife, whatever the reason, must serve a custodial sentence.

“You are serving a custodial sentence at the minute. I’ve decided in all the circumstances to impose three months starting today.”

The knife was confiscated by the court.