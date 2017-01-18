Pride of Lancashire Police hits the streets

Lancashire Police is showing its pride on the streets of Blackpool with the latest addition to its fleet.



The force has introduced a ‘Police with Pride’ immediate response car.

The car, which will be fully operational, will be based at Blackpool and used 24/7 by the immediate response team, attending incidents across the resort.

The aim of the car is to engage with the gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans

community to raise awareness of hate crime and domestic abuse and to encourage more people to report incidents. It will also attend various Pride events around the region throughout the year.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: “We are committed to equality and valuing difference and supporting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and Trans people.

“By having a car that has a bold statement is just one way of demonstrating that commitment.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “As Police and Crime Commissioner I am always looking for ways to demonstrate that the police are aware of their local communities and keen to reflect them in everything they do.

“This car is just one aspect of that and again this year the Constabulary and my office will be supporting Blackpool Pride and encouraging the LGB and T community to work with us to end hate crime.”