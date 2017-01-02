Poulton nightclub’s future to be decided

Bosses from a Poulton nightclub will go back before licensing chiefs this week in a bid to re-open the doors of their bar.

Uber in Vicarage Road has been shut since Early December when officials at Wyre Council made the decision to suspend the club’s licence.

The closure left the popular nightspot shut over the normally busy festive period and prompted a plea from management to find alternative work for bar staff.

The venue’s licence was suspended on advice of police who said they had ‘serious’ concerns.

The Gazette understands Lancashire Police has raised several concerns over the Vicarage Road venue and the force has confirmed it is investigating an allegation of assault at the nightspot.

Wyre Council said the decision to suspend the club’s premises licence had been made because ‘ in the opinion of a senior police officer the premises are associated with serious crime or serious disorder or both, as the result of incidents that have taken place on the premises.’

Last month members of the licensing panel threw out an appeal by Uber against the temporary suspension.

And a full hearing will be held on Friday which is likely to decide the future of the club.

A full review of the club’s license is to be carried out in a behind closed doors meeting at the Civic Centre.

The review comes a year after owner Elliott Simpson had his own personal license suspended for three months.

Mr Simpson was last year found guilty of assaulting a man on his premises.

Following his conviction, in December last year, Mr Simpson transferred the premises licence for Uber to the club’s manager. Since then the manager has acted as the designated premises supervisor for the venue.

Mr Simpson. 46, was fined £1,100 with £620 costs, and ordered to pay a £520 court charge with £110 victims’ surcharge, plus £100 compensation for the victim. He was also given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.