Pony killed in “deliberate” stab attack

A Shetland pony has died after being slashed and stabbed in a ‘delibrate attack’, say police.

Another pony which was also subjected to the same attack, in the Lea area of Preston, has survived.

Police are now hunting those responsible for the sick attack.

A police officer at Lancashire Constabulary issued a statement which said: “This appears to be a deliberate attack which has caused great distress, not only to the owner, but the animals themselves.

“Both ponies sustained wounds consistent with being slashed or stabbed around the neck and hind areas.”

The attack took place at some point between the early hours and midday today (Sunday, August 20).

Police are urging equine owners to be vigilant and report my suspicious activity to the county’s force.

Officers are also appealing for information following the incident.

Anybody with any information that can assist with this investigation can email PC Magee at 8997@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log reference LC-20170820-0693.