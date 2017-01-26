Police urge wanted Blackpool man to hand himself in

Police are hunting a wanted Blackpool man who missed a court appearance relating to an offence of possessing an offensive weapon.



James Johnstone, 23, of no fixed abode, is also being sought by officers after failing to answer bail in relation to drugs offences

He is also wanted on recall to prison for breaching his parole licence after being convicted of a drugs supply offence in January 2015.

Officers believe Johnstone has links to the Layton area and are appealing to anybody with information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.

PC Chris Hammond, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are trying to trace James Johnstone and are appealing to anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us.

“Similarly, if James himself sees this appeal we would urge him to hand himself in as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference WA1614763.

Alternatively PC Hammond can be emailed on 2756@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.