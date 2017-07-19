Police uncover suspected cannabis farm

Have your say

Police have uncovered what is believed to be a significant cannabis farm at a property in Blackpool.

Officers responding to reports of suspicious behaviour at a house in Saville Road, South Shore found around 140 plants in various stages of growth.

The find was made at around 9.40am yesterday.

Two men were arrested and the plants have been removed by officers.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Two men, one aged 31 from Blackpool and one aged 24 of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and are currently in custody.