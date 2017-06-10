Police target parents in school parking crackdown

Parents have been spoken to police after a crackdown on parking outside a Fylde coast school

Police carried out the operation at Stanah Primary School in Lambs Road, Thornton on Friday afternoon.

Police spoke to the driver of this car

The drivers of three vehicles, a silver Vauxhall Zafira, a blue BMW and a grey Volvo were all caught parking on pavements close to the school gates or parking in a coned off area.

Police said the cars had been 'causing a danger' to pupils.

PC Kev Berry, who led the operation, said parents would be ' dealt with robustly'.