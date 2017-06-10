Police target parents in school parking crackdown

Parents have been spoken to police after a crackdown on parking outside a Fylde coast school
Police carried out the operation at Stanah Primary School in Lambs Road, Thornton on Friday afternoon.
The drivers of three vehicles, a silver Vauxhall Zafira, a blue BMW and a grey Volvo were all caught parking on pavements close to the school gates or parking in a coned off area.
Police said the cars had been 'causing a danger' to pupils.
PC Kev Berry, who led the operation, said parents would be ' dealt with robustly'.