Police tackle warning breaches in Blackpool

Police in Blackpool are continuing to issue orders as part of a crackdown on begging, alcohol and substance abuse in the resort.

Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing team worked alongside Trading Standards were out at the weekend.

Two men were found in breach of their community protection warning so received a community protection notice, which could ultimately lead to court action.

A police spokesman said: “We have been running a multi-agency operation for the past eight weeks to try and support these individuals into a new lifestyle.

“This good work will carry on until they are housed and are working with the services they require.

“We have managed to reduce the number of beggars in the town centre a lot recently due to the operation.”

The operation has been centred on streets around Talbot Road and Dickson Road as well as Abingdon Street and Deansgate where begging and street drinking are regular issues.

The use of illegal drug Spice is also being targeted by the teams from Blackpool Council, Lancashire Police and Blackpool BID. Several people have been put in touch with housing services as part of the scheme.