Police swoop on suspected cannabis factory

Police used bolt cutters to access an industrial unit following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in Blackpool.

Officers were seen forcing their way into the disused unit in Mitcham Road, off Cornford Road, Marton at lunch time yesterday.

On arrival officers discovered the premises were being used for the cultivation of a large quantity of cannabis

They were seen carrying lighting and electrical equipment out of the property.

Lancashire Police said it was their second visit this week to the site, following an early hours raid on Monday.

A spokesman said: “We were called to a disused industrial unit on Monday. The building had been reported as unsecured.

“On arrival officers discovered the premises were being used for the cultivation of a large quantity of cannabis.”

Workers at nearby businesses said they had seen police removing plants from the building on Monday morning and that concerns had been raised over the building several months ago.

Police said a smell of cannabis had been reported.