Police seize cash from suspected drug gang

Police have been given permission to seize £1,100 mysteriously found in a car stopped at Blackpool.

Financial investigator for Lancashire police, Annabel Fowden, applied to be able to seize the cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Blackpool magistrates agreed police could hold the cash for four weeks.

Ms Fowden told the court police stopped a black Saab on the Handsworth Road on August 23 at 3.55pm. Before the car stopped a man got out and ran off.

The car was searched and 11 bundles of banknotes were found in the passenger door pocket. The driver denied all knowledge of the cash and said the man had asked him for a lift. Ms Fowden said: “There is intelligence to show the vehicle is used by a drug dealing gang and travels between Blackpool and Liverpool.”