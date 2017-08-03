Police intercept special delivery

Police have a special delivery waiting for the right recipient in Blackpool after what is suspected to be cannabis was found in an envelope.

The parcel was handed over to officers by post office staff who had concerns over its contents.

On opening the parcel, addressed to a property in Blackpool, officers found two plastic bags containing what is believed to be cannabis.

The parcel is no longer winging its way to the intended recipient but Blackpool Police are more than happy for the sender to claim it from Bonny Street police station.

A spokesman said: “Blackpool neighbourhood policing team would like to say a thank you to the lovely staff at the post office for intercepting this parcel.

“To the man who has attempted to post this special delivery, if you want to know what’s happening to your parcel please pop into Blackpool Central and we will gladly have a conversation with you about it .“