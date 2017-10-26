Police hunt for missing prisoner

Police are hunting for a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Peter McCaffery, 34, did not return to prison on Tuesday, October 24, following a resettlement visit, say police.

He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court in April 2016 for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

McCaffery is described as white, 5ft 10in, medium build with short brown hair.

He has links to the Merseyside area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log ref LC-20171025-0116.